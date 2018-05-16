A Cub Scout leader has been arrested for alleged indecency with a child.The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office says a girl was victimized multiple times by a family acquaintance they identified as Clifton Ray Poe.Poe, 53, was the Den Leader for Cub Scout Pack 820. The female victim is the sibling to one of the Cub Scout members.Poe was taken into custody without incident and charged with two counts of indecency with a child with a $30,000 bond on each count."We take the safety and well-being of our children very seriously and will make sure a thorough investigation is conducted." said Sheriff Troy Nehls.The Sam Houston Area Council of Boys Scouts of America has given its full cooperation in the investigation and took immediate action when they learned about Mr. Poe.Tom Varnell, Scout Executive/CEO of the Sam Houston Area Council of Boy Scouts of America issued a statement: "This individual's behavior is abhorrent and runs counter to everything for which the Boy Scouts of America stands. Upon learning of these reports we took immediate action to remove this individual and prohibit him from any future participation in our programs. Nothing is more important than the safety of our youth members, which we seek to maintain through comprehensive policies and procedures that serve as barriers to inappropriate or abusive behavior. These include a thorough screening process for adult leaders and staff, criminal background checks, requiring two or more adult leaders be present with youth at all times during Scouting activities, and the prompt mandatory reporting of any allegation or suspicion of misconduct or abuse."Poe has a criminal history including theft by check, credit card abuse and felony theft.This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Johnson at the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office at 281-341-4683.