Like a 'Bombshell': Houston bar brawl sends chairs flying

It's a bombshell that customers were not expecting.Drinks and chairs went flying Monday night, during a bar fight that had people ducking for cover.A video posted to social media by a witness shows the incident happened at Bombshells bar on Fuqua and the Gulf Freeway in southeast Houston.Witnesses say there seemed to be no security around, and when police arrived at the call of a disturbance assault in progress, the fight was over.The reason behind the fight is unknown, but several people jumped into the brawl.