Lawmaker brags about going 140 mph during traffic stop and gets out of speeding ticket

An Arizona law maker is in hot water after he was caught on camera bragging about driving 140 mph to the officer who pulled him over.

Officials say they pulled Arizona State Representative Mark Mosely over for speeding 97 in a 55 mph zone.

Mosley can then be heard bragging about going even faster, and saying that the officer should let him go due to his immunity as a government official.

That officer did let Mosley go. According to Arizona law, members of the legislature shall not be subject to any civil process while the legislature is in session.

People online are now demanding the law be changed.
