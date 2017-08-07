La Porte man accused of shooting stepson-in-law

A man is behind bars accused of shooting his relative in La Porte over the weekend.Police say Raul De Leon was arrested early Sunday morning after officers found a person identified as his stepson-in-law wounded.The victim was located in the 2000 block of Sens Road. He appeared to have suffered two gunshot wounds.The suspect left the area before officers arrived, but he was taken into custody nearby.He was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm. He is being held at Harris County Jail on $40,000 bond.