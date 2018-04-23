Katy parents worried Hurricane Harvey overshadowed son's murder

The man who killed this Navy veteran in a Katy parking lot remains free, even though investigators say they have video evidence and his name! The victim’s parents speak exclusively to @abc13houston at 5pm. pic.twitter.com/f0XEuhZVLO — Shelley Childers (@shelleyabc13) April 23, 2018

A Katy couple says they have been waiting too long to see their son's shooter face consequences."A parent's worst nightmare. It's just a parent's worst nightmare," said Robin Raab.Robin and her husband Ron Raab lost their 30-year-old son Corey Raab to a single gunshot fired in the Einstein's Pub parking lot."We just jumped in our cars and ran to the location, because we thought this just can't be. He's still got to be alive, they got something wrong," Robin said.The Navy veteran, who was going back to school to become a welder, was at the bar to grab a drink when investigators say he tried to break up a fight in the parking lot."It was our understanding that he was shot one time, and then the guy continued to beat up on the other guy," said Robin.Deputies told Eyewitness News that the other victim, a 25-year-old man, was beat unconscious and taken to the hospital. Investigators would not release his name.The incident happened on Aug. 23, 2017 the day before Hurricane Harvey hit the Texas coast."We do know that because of Harvey, things were put on hold and we understand that, but it's eight months now," Robin said.The parking lot of Einstein's Pub is filled with surveillance cameras.Investigators tell us they have video evidence and the suspect shooter's name, but they say they're waiting on the Harris County District Attorney's office to file charges.Eight months later, this couple says the investigation has dragged on too long."I don't want somebody walking on my streets as a murderer saying, 'Oh it's okay, don't worry about it. We will catch you on the next one.' It's really kind of ridiculous," said Ron.The Raabs are desperate for peace and answers for their son.