Justin and Kate: A look at Houston's hottest couple

Justin Verlander proposed before the baseball season started in 2016

Justin designed Kate's engagement ring

They dated three years before their engagement

Kate sits in the luxury boxes with Justin's family to cheer him on

Kate got a custom jacket to root on Verlander

Both dog lovers, the couple has a rescue boxer called Harley Upton

Both support the charitable organization K9s For Warriors

The couple once dressed up as Danny and Sandy from Grease

Kate refers to Justin as her best friend

They're one of Houston's hottest couples. Take a look at Justin Verlander and Kate Upton's fairytale relationship.