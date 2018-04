EMBED >More News Videos Timeline of events of the deadly confrontation outside a Denny's restaurant

A judge has denied the request of a former deputy and her husband to have their murder trial moved out of Harris County.The decision came down Friday morning.Terry and Chauna Thompson are charged in the chokehold death of John Hernandez outside a Denny's in Crosby.The incident happened in May 2017.The Thompsons had asked for their trial to be moved to another venue, arguing there is prejudice against them in Harris County.The couple also said investigators mishandled their case. Prosecutors deny those claims.The judge has already denied the defense's request to remove the district attorney from the case.The Thompsons are being tried separately starting in May.