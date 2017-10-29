Gene Ramirez was a Harris County detention officer at the Baker Street jail. He's now charged with official oppression for an alleged incident that happened in May.Sondra McCarty says she got a call from her son, Delvin, in jail."The next thing I know Delvin told me the investigator came to speak with him about it to find out what happened," she said.He told her a jailer allowed another inmate, Steve Vasquez Jr., to attack her son."The jailer let another guy jump him, he didn't want to fight the guy. The guy asked the jailer if he could fight him. I don't know if he was cool with the jailer," said McCarty.Charging documents presented in court say the incident was captured on surveillance video that shows the inmate approaching Ramirez and making hand signals. The detention officer then allegedly gestured back seeming to grant permission for the fight.Prosecutors also say Vasquez, who is serving time for burglary, even told investigators he was given permission to attack Delvin. The jailer is accused of allowing the fight and delaying calling for help."He was bruised, bruises on his face," said McCarty.The inmate's mom say she knows her son is serving time for evading arrest and breaking the law. But she added he's trying to turn his life around, even getting baptized recently while in jail and says this shouldn't happen to anyone."They're supposed to be protecting him not letting anyone do that to him," added McCarty.