The United States condemns the terror attack in Barcelona, Spain, and will do whatever is necessary to help. Be tough & strong, we love you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

Two people have been arrested after a white van careened into a crowd in Barcelona, killing 12 people and injuring dozens more, according to local police.State-owned broadcaster RTVE reported that a man was detained a few hours after a van drove into crowds in the popular Las Ramblas district. A private Spanish news agency, Europa Press, reported that police were looking for a man named Driss Oukabir. The news agency says he was suspected of having rented a van connected to the attack.The police force denied earlier media reports that officers had a suspect surrounded in a bar. "There is nobody held up in any bar in the center of Barcelona. We have arrested one man and we are treating him as a terrorist," the force tweeted.The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the deadly attack in a statement carried by the extremist group's media arm saying Thursday's attack was carried out by "soldiers of the Islamic State."It says the attack was in response to IS calls for its followers to target countries participating in the coalition trying to drive the extremist group from Syria and Iraq.The afternoon attack in the northeastern Spanish city was the country's deadliest since 2004, when al-Qaida-inspired bombers killed 192 people in coordinated attacks on Madrid's commuter trains.Las Ramblas is a large pedestrian thoroughfare in the city that attracts large tourist crowds. Barcelona police, in a tweet, told people to stay away from the center of the city because of a "large contingent of security forces and emergency services" deployed in the area.Barcelona resident Keith Fleming says he was watching television in his building on a side street just off Las Ramblas when he heard a noise and went out to the balcony to investigate.He says he saw "women and children just running and they looked terrified." Fleming heard a bang, possibly from someone rolling down a store shutter, as more people raced by.The American living in the Spanish city says police arrived and pushed everyone a full block down the street.Cars, trucks and vans have been the weapon of choice in multiple extremist attacks in Europe in the last year.The most deadly was the driver of a tractor-trailer who targeted Bastille Day revelers in the southern French city of Nice in July 2016, killing 86 people. In December 2016, 12 people died after a driver used a hijacked truck to drive into a Christmas market in Berlin.There have been multiple attacks this year in London, where a man in a rented SUV plowed into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, killing four people before he ran onto the grounds of Parliament and stabbed an unarmed police officer to death in March.Four other men drove onto the sidewalk of London Bridge, unleashing a rampage with knives that killed eight people in June. Another man also drove into pedestrians leaving a London mosque later in June.