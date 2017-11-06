Investigators identify man who shot Pct. 4 deputy

Deputy Justin Gay is under going an 18 hour surgery at this time. Thank you for your continued prayers during this difficult time. — Precinct 4 Constable (@pct4constable) November 6, 2017

A Precinct 4 deputy constable who was shot six times in his legs Sunday night is expected to survive.Deputy Justin Gay was responding to a 911 call for a domestic disturbance in northwest Harris County when he was shot.Neighbors say the suspect's mother called deputies after her son became violent and started throwing things.The suspect is identified as 38-year-old Constantine Argyiou.Deputy Gay reportedly saw Argyiou in the street and that's when investigators say he was shot multiple times.He was able to radio for help and even identify his shooter.Argyiou was arrested near the 9000 block of Walnut Glen after he was bitten by a police K9.Gay was taken to the hospital by Life Flight.He was in surgery overnight and is expected to undergo several more during his long recovery.This morning, he reportedly underwent another surgery.Gay has been with the department for two years.The suspect is now facing charges of attempted capital murder of a peace officer.