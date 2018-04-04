INSIDE LOOK: Bus left mangled after deadly bus crash in Mexico

MONTERREY, Mexico (KTRK) --
A day after a deadly bus crash in Mexico, family members are hoping to reunite with their loved ones.

The bus traveled from Houston before crashing on a rural highway in Nuevo Leon, Mexico, killing one person and injuring 15 others.

The bus, operated by the Pegasso line, was headed to the city of Monterrey when it crashed.

ABC13's Steve Campion got an exclusive look inside the bus. Metal was seen hanging everywhere and windows were blown out from the impact.

Those on the bus recalled the horrifying crash.

Hilda Cardenas, 65, was left with 52 stitches in her body, and describes the horrifying ride on Tuesday morning in rural Mexico.

Cardenas said from her bed that they were already three hours behind schedule on their bus ride from Houston to Monterrey.

Other passengers started yelling for the driver to wake up.

Cardenas said the bus flipped and so did the 40 or so people on board.

The bus rolled off the highway. Cardenas said she climbed out a window, and found herself in a small ditch of water.

