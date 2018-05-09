ROAD TO RECOVERY

Injured HPD officer Ronny Cortez now standing on his own

Injured HPD officer Ronny Cortez now standing on his own (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police officer Ronny Cortez is now standing on his own, according to his wife.



"Ronny Cortez is standing on his own, with no assistance," Sheri Cortez announced in a Facebook post.

Officer Cortez was one of two Houston Police Department officers shot multiple times a year ago as law enforcement pursued burglary suspects through a southwest Houston neighborhood.

Cortez, a 24-year veteran of the department, lived with his family only a few homes down from where the burglary occurred on the 8700 block of Sterlingame.

Cortez was searching the area with a second officer, 10-year veteran Officer Jose Munoz, when they were both shot multiple times by at least one armed suspect.

RELATED: Everything we know about Officer Ronny Cortez
Officer Ronny Cortez was one of two HPD officers that were wounded


Cortez was transferred to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center in critical condition with his wife by his side. He was shot several times in the stomach, and a bullet remains lodged near his spine.

HPD Chief Acevedo briefs media on police officers who were shot.



According to Ray Hunt with the Houston Police Officers Union, Cortez was wearing a tactical bulletproof vest at the time he was shot, but the bullet is believed to have entered Cortez's body beneath the vest.

City of Houston EMS director David Persse told reporters that Cortez was awake and talking with family members at the hospital.

"He is awake and talking and is with his family," Persse said.

RELATED: Houston officer on road to recovery after being shot
Officer Cortez is back home after surviving being shot three times by a burglary suspect.



During Wednesday's city council meeting, Mayor Turner asked everyone to pray for all police officers as he gave an update on the injured officers.
Mayor Turner gives an update on officers who were shot in Tuesday's shooting.



In a press conference, HPD police chief Art Acevedo said that the department is working to make arrangements for Cortez's out-of-state family members to travel to Houston.

"I've heard that United Airlines is helping us bring a daughter from back east, and I just wanted to say thank you United Airlines for being our partners and helping us out," Acevedo said.

Cortez's daughter goes to school in Boston. Boston Police Department officers drove her to the airport in Boston, and HPD officers will pick her up when she lands in Houston.

