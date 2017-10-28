A 24-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot Saturday afternoon by police officers in southwest Houston.According to police, officers were responding to a call of a man waving a gun at people around 2 p.m. near the 8700 block of South Braeswood.Upon arrival of officers, the man started to bring his gun towards the officers when he was subsequently shot, HPD Chief Art Acevedo said."We don't know exactly what this person's motivation was," Acevedo said.The suspect was taken to Ben Taub Hospital.No officers were injured.An investigation is ongoing.