HPD: Barricaded suspect in standoff with SWAT team after assaulting officers

Barricaded suspect in standoff with SWAT team after assaulting officers, police said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A suspect has barricaded themselves in northwest Houston after allegedly assaulting officers, police said.

According to police, officers were attempting to detain the suspect in the 5500 block of De Soto when they were assaulted.

HPD's SWAT team was called to the scene around 9:50 p.m. Friday.

No other details have been released.
