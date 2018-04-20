HPD SWAT on scene for a barricaded suspect at 5500 Desoto Initial reports are officers attempted to detain the suspect, who resisted and assaulted officers. PIO en route #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 21, 2018

A suspect has barricaded themselves in northwest Houston after allegedly assaulting officers, police said.According to police, officers were attempting to detain the suspect in the 5500 block of De Soto when they were assaulted.HPD's SWAT team was called to the scene around 9:50 p.m. Friday.No other details have been released.