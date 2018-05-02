HPD searching for teen girl who has been missing since February

EMBED </>More Videos

Missing teen: Andrea Tall (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police are asking for the public's help in finding a teenager who has been missing since February.

Andrea Tall, 16, was last seen on Feb. 19 leaving the CPS Center on 6300 Chimney Rock in west Houston. Tall, who also goes by the alias Destiny Boss, was wearing a yellow shirt.

Tall is 5'9" and weighs 150 pounds with green eyes and blonde/strawberry hair.

If you have seen her or have any information about where she might be, you're asked to contact Houston Police Patrol at 713-884-3131.

You can also contact the Houston Police Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing girlmissing teenagerHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Southwest flight diverted after window cracked mid-flight
2 black men arrested at Starbucks settle for $1 each
United Airlines will resume shipping pets but with some breeds barred
2 killed in military plane crash near airport in Georgia
Officials: Teen planned mass shooting at Dallas-area mall
DA to review case of former death row inmate
Plan to get thousands out of your way in Galleria traffic
ACT NOW! Time running out to claim $2M lottery ticket
Show More
Abandoned tiger cub found inside duffel bag in Texas
Foul odor leads to discovery of dead man inside car
With girls joining the ranks, Boy Scouts plan a name change
How to sell everything at your next garage sale
1-year-old apparently beaten at Indiana day care
More News