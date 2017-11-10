Houston police officer relieved of duty after allegedly shooting into apartment complex pool

WEBSTER, Texas (KTRK) --
Residents at an apartment complex on Texas Avenue were shocked to hear gunshots coming from the pool area Wednesday.

A resident named Austin said, "I just heard a few gunshots close to one another and then after that the police came very quickly."

Webster police arrived on scene and said a man was firing a pistol from the balcony of his second floor apartment. Investigators said they found two spent .40 caliber shell casings near his apartment and two spent .40 pistol slugs in the swimming pool.

"I just want the community to be safe around here where we can play around in the park or something," said Joanna.

Police learned the man they were negotiating with was an off-duty Houston police officer.

They were able to convince him to put down the gun and unlock his apartment door.

Another woman who heard the commotion said, "I still think it's a safe area. People have too much going on. I don't know what's going on in his head."

Investigators said the off-duty officer was in some type of crisis state. He was taken to the Houston VA Hospital for evaluation.

"He should probably be checked. I don't know his background story so I can't say anything about him," Joanna said.

Some of the residents who witnessed what happened said they were told on scene the officer is also a veteran, which makes it a little more difficult for them to sort out their emotions.

"There's not really a right or wrong answer. It's a bad situation either way. I wouldn't want to be in management shoes. Definitely thank him for his service as a police officer and as a veteran. It's a tough situation for him and management," said Austin.

A spokesperson for the Houston Police Officer's Union said all officers go through a complete mental health assessment before graduating from the police academy.


