Asking everyone in the Houston community to please pray for Officer Jerry Flores. He is out of surgery and still in critical condition. Blood drive information will be available in the coming days. — Joe Gamaldi (@JoeGamaldi) April 13, 2018

A Houston police officer is in critical condition after suffering a serious injury at a golf tournament in Cy-Fair Thursday.Sources tell ABC13 officer Jerry Flores was at the tournament benefiting the Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club when the accident happened.Another officer was driving a golf cart when Flores lost his balance and fell.Sources say he hit his head and suffered a skull fracture. He was taken to Cy-Fair Medical Center.Flores was off-duty at the time.The president of the Houston Police Officers' Union tweeted asking for prayers and saying that a blood drive will be organized for Flores soon.