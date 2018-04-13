HPD officer Jerry Flores in critical condition after golf cart crash in Cy-Fair

A Houston police officer was critically injured in a golf cart crash.

A Houston police officer is in critical condition after suffering a serious injury at a golf tournament in Cy-Fair Thursday.

Sources tell ABC13 officer Jerry Flores was at the tournament benefiting the Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club when the accident happened.

Another officer was driving a golf cart when Flores lost his balance and fell.

Sources say he hit his head and suffered a skull fracture. He was taken to Cy-Fair Medical Center.

Flores was off-duty at the time.

The president of the Houston Police Officers' Union tweeted asking for prayers and saying that a blood drive will be organized for Flores soon.

