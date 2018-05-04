EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3428317" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Eyewitness News reporter Marla Carter is at the Walmart where suspicious activity has been reported.

Houston police are looking for the three masked men they say robbed a southwest Houston Walmart while employees and customers were inside Friday morning.This happened at the store on 5405 South Rice and Westpark Drive shortly before 9 a.m.Authorities believe the suspects got away with cash from the registers.Multiple police officers could be seen surrounding the store, which has been closed while officials investigate and secure the scene. Employees moved to the parking lot during the incident.Police say they expect the store to reopen soon.No one was injured.Officials plan to check surveillance video from the store and in the area.