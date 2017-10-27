Houston woman speaks out after daughter rescued at sea

A Houston woman whose daughter disappeared at sea just heard her voice for the first time in months.The US Navy found Jennifer Appel and Tasha Fuiava drifting in a damaged boat in the middle of the Pacific Ocean Thursday morning."I thank God that he was watching over her and taking care of her," said Appel's mother, Joyce Appel.Joyce says the women set sail in May from Hawaii to Tahiti when they ran into a number of problems, like losing a cell phone overboard on their first day out. In addition, a storm damaged their boat, causing them to drift for months.A fishing boat spotted the women and alerted the Navy. The women greeted their rescuers by blowing them kisses.The women and their two dogs survived thanks to a year's supply of dry foods and a water purifier.See her full interview on Eyewitness News at 10.