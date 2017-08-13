Houston shooting suspect in custody after SWAT standoff

A SWAT standoff is underway at a home in southwest Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A early-morning SWAT standoff has ended with a suspect in custody after a shooting in southwest Houston.

Houston police tweeted the suspect was taken "without incident" at an apartment complex in the 9700 block of South Gessner near Bissonnet.

Investigators said this all began with a shooting. We do not know the condition or identity of the shooting victim.



Police called for a SWAT team after the suspect barricaded himself inside an apartment unit.

The suspect's name or age has not been given to us by police.

Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for more on this developing story.

