Houston man reported missing after giving life jacket to daughter at Canyon Lake

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston man reported missing after giving life jacket to daughter at Canyon Lake. (KTRK)

CANYON LAKE, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston man has been reported missing after giving his life jacket to his daughter at Canyon Lake, the Comal County Sheriff's Office said.

According to deputies, 45-year-old Michael Talley was on a jet ski with his daughter when he made a sharp turn, causing the two to fall off. At the time of accident, both were wearing life jackets, deputies said.

Talley took off his life jacket and threw it to his daughter, deputies said. She made it to the shore, but family members told authorities they saw Talley go under water.



The SMART Dive Team, Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens and other units are currently assisting in the search for Talley.

If you have any information, please contact the Comal County Sheriff's Office at 830-620-3400.


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
accidentwater
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire at Chinese Consulate
Heavy showers pushing through Houston area
2 Texas Boy Scouts killed after boat hits power line
Deaths of Texas toddlers left in hot car ruled homicides
8 things to do with your best friend in Houston
Monitoring 2 tropical waves that may develop this week
Manufacturer: Corrosion caused fair ride to break apart
Should release of terror convicts alarm Americans?
Show More
Rolling Stone guitarist feared the worst with cancer call
Suspect's pants caught in fence while trying to flee
Police: Naked gunman interrupts students taking SATs
Missing 1-year-old Oklahoma girl found in Texas
Fox News host suspended amid lewd photo allegations
More News
Top Video
Maxine Waters reclaims her time at 2017 Black Girls Rock
Rolling Stone guitarist feared the worst with cancer call
Should release of terror convicts alarm Americans?
Weed-themed weddings becoming latest trend
More Video