A Houston man has been reported missing after giving his life jacket to his daughter at Canyon Lake, the Comal County Sheriff's Office said.According to deputies, 45-year-old Michael Talley was on a jet ski with his daughter when he made a sharp turn, causing the two to fall off. At the time of accident, both were wearing life jackets, deputies said.Talley took off his life jacket and threw it to his daughter, deputies said. She made it to the shore, but family members told authorities they saw Talley go under water.The SMART Dive Team, Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens and other units are currently assisting in the search for Talley.If you have any information, please contact the Comal County Sheriff's Office at 830-620-3400.