Charges filed against Houston man accused of posing as attorney

EMBED </>More Videos

Charges have been filed against a Houston man accused of posing as an attorney.

Shelley Childers
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Charges have been filed against a man accused of posing as an attorney in Houston.

Canonero Brown is accused of taking money for services as an unlicensed attorney.

Previously, he was found guilty of improper billing practices. According to records, he stole more than $100,000 of settlement money from his clients. He surrendered his license to the Texas State Bar.

A victim told ABC13 that they reached out to Brown for immigration help.

If found guilty, Brown faces anywhere from two to 10 years in prison.

The DA's office is asking for other potential victims to come forward.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
scamfraudHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Kinkaid School investigating allegations of sexual misconduct
Video shows woman confront man who walked away with package
Child struck by vehicle in Katy
Man turns to ABC13 for help with homeowners association
Police investigating Snapchat threats against Lamar HS students
Denny's chokehold death trials pushed back against couple
District responds after video shows teacher on top of woman's car
HBU remembers former football star Garret Dolan
Show More
Man accused of exposing himself to girls near Rosenberg school
Police: Woman raped by 2 men in Afton Oaks neighborhood
3-year-old boy at center of Amber Alert reunited with mother
TIMELINE: How missing 3-year-old boy was brought home safely
Lettuce-linked E. coli outbreak grows to 149 cases in 29 states
More News