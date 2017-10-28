EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2577429" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police are trying to identify two people who died in a violent wreck in southwest Houston.

An investigator says the violent crash that killed two people in southwest Houston is the most horrific wreck he's seen in his entire career.Houston police are at Ashcroft and Bissonnet trying to recreate the accident.Witnesses at the scene said the driver was going extremely fast when they lost control in the southbound lanes of Ashcroft.The vehicle ended up crashing and was wedged in between two trees.Police said the vehicle split into two before it erupted in flames, killing the driver and passenger who were stuck inside.Investigators are trying to figure out the names of those victims, who they say died instantly.The speedometer was retrieved from the vehicle, which police said shows they were speeding because it was stuck at 80 MPH.Investigators have not concluded whether drugs or alcohol may have been a factor, but they cautioned drivers to have a plan for this weekend.Officers said with Halloween parties and the Astros playing in the World Series, there will be a lot of people out on the roads this weekend."We want to ensure everyone has a good time here in the city of Houston, but they need to take advantage of taxi services, Uber, a designated driver. We need to enjoy the Astros winning, but we also need to get home and stay safe for our loved ones," HPD Detective Robert Klementich said.