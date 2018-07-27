Homeowner shoots teen suspect who broke into his garage in west Harris County

EMBED </>More Videos

A burglary suspect was shot by a homeowner near Katy, officials say. (KTRK)

By
A homeowner shot a 19-year-old suspected burglar during a home invasion in west Harris County, officials say.

WATCH: Surveillance video shows home invasion suspect
EMBED More News Videos

Surveillance video shows the burglary suspect who was shot by a homeowner go to the driveway next door.

EMBED More News Videos

Burglarly suspect seen trying to break into cars.



Deputies tell Eyewitness News a motion sensor light went off in the resident's home on Park Valley around 12:45 a.m. Friday.
That's when the man, who was home with his wife, grabbed a pistol and went to investigate.

He discovered the masked suspect in the garage who allegedly started to come toward him.

Authorities say the homeowner shot him in the head. The bullet grazed the suspect, who ran away.

Minutes before the suspect was shot, surveillance video from the next-door neighbor's camera shows him looking into cars.

"When he saw the alarms, he did not try to get in. He just went to the next house, just happened to been the wrong one," said neighbor James Sprague.

Sprague says his wife heard a gunshot minutes later. He then saw the suspect come back into their driveway.

The suspect is captured on video looking for a place to hide behind an air conditioning unit at Sprague's home.

This time, Sprague was in his own front yard ready with his gun.

"She woke me up, and I came out with my gun, and I was going to put another one in him, but I did not see him," Sprague told ABC13.

The 19-year-old was found a short time later about a block away from the home. He was taken into custody.

He's expected to survive.
EMBED More News Videos

Eyewitness News reporter Jeff Ehling is live at the scene where a homeowner shot a burglary suspect.


The Harris County Sheriff's Office says there has been a recent spike in vehicle and garage burglaries, so neighbors are watching their homes closely.

"I am putting a gun in my dresser tonight. I think that, if that is what it is going to take, I am not going to let somebody come in and take my life or my stuff or my family. That's not going to happen," said neighbor Bob Vogt.

The homeowner who pulled the trigger declined to speak on camera. The case will be referred to the district attorney's office.

EMBED More News Videos

Authorities give update on the shooting of a teen burglary suspect.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
home invasionHarris County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News