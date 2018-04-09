STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Will buying a box spring for your bed save you money in the long run?

EMBED </>More Videos

Do you need to spend the extra money on a box spring? (KTRK)

By
When buying a mattress, you often don't think about the added cost of a box spring.

Do you really need to spend the extra money? I went in search of the answer.

You may be tempted to skip the cost of a box spring, but depending on where you buy the mattress, that can be a tricky decision.

I found mattress expert and manager of Mattress One Tommy Alejandro.

"I personally believe you do need the box spring. That's generally because of the warranty. Get the box spring that comes with the mattress for the protection of the warranty," Alejandro said.

Not only could not buying the box spring cancel out your warranty, but The Better Sleep Council adds, "Your foundation is responsible for much of your bed's comfort and support."

"Even old box springs will actually wear and tear," Alejandro said.


A new box spring will set you back anywhere from $150-$200, but by spending a little more, you're locking in your warranty, saving you more in the long run.

"We can find the best solution and bring the price down a little bit if it fits their budget," Alejandro explained.

The type of mattress you buy can also determine if you need a box spring.

"Some memory foam and latex mattress sellers will say all you really need is a sturdy surface," Consumer Reports Home Editor Haniya Rae said.

In some cases, slatted boards can do the trick. Consumer Reports says make sure to do your research before choosing your mattress.

SEE ALSO: Can't sleep? Get moving
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homemoneysave moneystretch your dollarfinancepersonal finance
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
Digital Deal of the Day
How to protect your mobile phone from pop-up ads
Why lowering your car insurance rate may start with one call
The 3-step process that could help you ditch your debt
More stretch your dollar
HOME & GARDEN
UH offering free legal advice this weekend
SPONSORED: ABC13 Earth Day E-cycling Drive
How to slash the cost of your electric bill ahead of summer
How to cut your monthly electric bill
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Teen charged in 8-year-old's death set to face judge Monday
Scammers hoping a guilty conscience will lead to your pocket
Man reportedly confessed to double murder in Facebook post
Top of bus sheared off when it struck overpass
Bartenders worried about fake IDs after DUI's involving minors
Partying at the Astrodome today? What you need to know
Cool front bringing clouds, drizzle, and mist this Monday
Rockets playoff tickets go on sale this morning
Show More
How scammers will try and fool you during tax season
Boy battling brain cancer raises $50K for other kids
Facebook will tell you on Monday if Cambridge Analytica accessed your data
Texas National Guard troops deployed to the border
Russian FM: No evidence of Syria chemical attack
More News