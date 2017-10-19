Treat your lawn now before the first freeze

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If your lawn was damaged after Harvey, especially if you had a large pile of debris that killed your lawn, now is the time to nourish your yard before the first big freeze.
Employees at Southwest Fertilizer off Bissonnet say those dirt patches on your yard are not only unattractive, but they create runoff.
You can plant sod but it's getting late in the season.
Experts say you could also use ryegrass as a cost-effective option.
And whether you got flooded or not, experts also suggest you use a soil activator to treat the yard. Then you can add a compost to put back those nutrients that were washed away by so much rain.
