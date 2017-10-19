STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Treat your lawn now before the first freeze

EMBED </>More Videos

If your yard looks brown following Hurricane Harvey, the time to treat it is now. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If your lawn was damaged after Harvey, especially if you had a large pile of debris that killed your lawn, now is the time to nourish your yard before the first big freeze.

Employees at Southwest Fertilizer off Bissonnet say those dirt patches on your yard are not only unattractive, but they create runoff.

You can plant sod but it's getting late in the season.

Experts say you could also use ryegrass as a cost-effective option.

And whether you got flooded or not, experts also suggest you use a soil activator to treat the yard. Then you can add a compost to put back those nutrients that were washed away by so much rain.

Follow Patricia Lopez on Twitter and Facebook.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
homestretch your dollarsave moneyhome repairsHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
Grab designer styles up to 75% off at this huge sale
Digital Deal of the Day
Money saving deals on home good essentials
Red flags to watch out for before picking a contractor
More stretch your dollar
HOME & GARDEN
Money saving deals on home good essentials
Red flags to watch out for before picking a contractor
Homeowners think they know what caused high water bills
Emergency housing benefit extended for Harvey victims
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Woman and child hit by vehicle in Sienna Plantation
Deshaun Watson helping furnish homes in Harvey's wake
Homeowner killed when 3 suspects burst into home
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Passenger plane in scary low flyover
Hours before D-SNAP site open traffic gridlocked
Restaurant says $13 chicken is from Popeyes
Houston Astros to sell World Series tickets today
Gunshot victim dies after crashing truck into house
Show More
Higher humidity, clouds blow into Houston today
Rockets reign over Kings without Chris Paul
Slain boy was forced to eat feces, brother testifies
Netflix customers to get notified today about price hike
Happy Diwali! What you need to know about the festival
More News
Top Video
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Passenger plane in scary low flyover
Houston Astros to sell World Series tickets today
Restaurant says $13 chicken is from Popeyes
Rockets reign over Kings without Chris Paul
More Video