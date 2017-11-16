We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in MacGregor via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood. Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.
3210 Binz St.
Listed at $750 / month, this 968-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 3210 Binz St., features tiled floors throughout, an updated kitchen, and loads of light. (See the complete listing here.)
5500 Sampson St.
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 5500 Sampson St., is listed for $930 / month for its 643 square feet of space, which can come furnished or unfurnished. Amenities in the Savoy Apartments building include a business center, pool, communal BBQ and garage parking. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted. (See the complete listing here.)
2380 S. MacGregor Way, #2487
Finally, here's a 1-bedroom option at the Verdir at Hermann Park apartment building at 2380 S MacGregor Way, which is going for $930 / month. Though details on the specific unit are sparse, building amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center, resident clubhouse and outdoor lounge with fireplace. (See the full listing here).