HOME & GARDEN

Explore today's cheapest rentals in MacGregor, Houston

If you're apartment hunting, you know how hard it can be to find a good deal. So what does a low-end rental in MacGregor look like these days-and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in MacGregor via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood. Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.

3210 Binz St.


Listed at $750 / month, this 968-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 3210 Binz St., features tiled floors throughout, an updated kitchen, and loads of light. (See the complete listing here.)

5500 Sampson St.


This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 5500 Sampson St., is listed for $930 / month for its 643 square feet of space, which can come furnished or unfurnished. Amenities in the Savoy Apartments building include a business center, pool, communal BBQ and garage parking. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted. (See the complete listing here.)

2380 S. MacGregor Way, #2487



Finally, here's a 1-bedroom option at the Verdir at Hermann Park apartment building at 2380 S MacGregor Way, which is going for $930 / month. Though details on the specific unit are sparse, building amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center, resident clubhouse and outdoor lounge with fireplace. (See the full listing here).
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
homerental propertyapartmentHoodlinerenters
Load Comments
HOME & GARDEN
Bins out: Curbside recycling resumes today
DIY projects that look great and save you money
Clean your Keurig to keep it running smoothly
Stop pre-rinsing your dishes! And other cost-saving tips
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Chase suspect dances on the freeway in front of police
Patchy dense fog for morning commuters
New world record gets you a free car wash in Katy today
Christ painting by da Vinci sells for record $450M
Blind man saved from walking in front of train
NOW ON AMAZON PRIME: Whole Foods discounts
F-TRUMP: Couple at odds with sheriff over anti-Trump sticker
Chicago dog gets 'sex-change' surgery to save its life
Show More
Here are quick facts on Astros slugger Jose Altuve
Thieves find new ways of hiding gas pump skimmers
Uptown Houston Holiday Lighting on hold for 2 years
One dead after being shot in head in SE Houston
Thousands of Houston-area homes flood over and over
More News
Photos
STAR Youth Scholarship winner announced
PHOTOS: Hundreds dead after Iran-Iraq earthquake
PHOTOS: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: The Clara Harris Case
More Photos