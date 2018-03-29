STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Building on a budget: One-stop shop helps you restore your home at a fraction of the cost

EMBED </>More Videos

Here is how you can get building materials and home accessories for less. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We know many of you are still trying to get back into your homes after Hurricane Harvey.

ABC13 anchor Tom Koch is right there with you. I was able to show him a one-stop shop for all his buying needs at a fraction of the cost.

I took Tom to the Habitat For Humanity ReStore off the South Loop and South Wayside.

It's the place to go when buying building materials, appliances and home accessories.

"All brand new interior, exterior doors and all styles typically run $80 plus and we sell them for $55," said Matt Murphy, ReStore Manager.

You can find toilets for less than $100 along with insulation, flooring and new and used blinds for your windows.

Just make sure to come in with your measurements.

Due to the high demand post Harvey, ReStore is ordering a variety of new products in bulk to sell to you at reduced prices. Donations from a handful of companies are also pouring in.

You can help by donating anything from your own house to ReStore.

They will even send a crew to pick it up for you.

When you shop at ReStore, 100 percent of the proceeds go directly to Houston Habitat for Humanity to help build more homes.

There are two Houston ReStore locations with a third store opening soon.

To find out more on donating your items go to the Habitat for Humanity website and click the ReStore link.

You can also give them a call 713-643-1100.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
homehome repairsstretch your dollarhome improvementhurricane harveyHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
Digital Deal of the Day
Save double on groceries when you shop on Wednesdays
The day you fly determines how much you pay
Travel sites can save you money when flying with large families
More stretch your dollar
HOME & GARDEN
Power company charges thousands for empty home
Easy ways to save water (and money)
Houston inspectors want man to clean up house he doesn't own
Owners elevating home following Hurricane Harvey flooding
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Harris County deputy arrested on child pornography charges
National Weather Service: EF-0 tornado hit in Brazoria Co.
San Jacinto River levels going down after flooding threat
SKYEYE VIEW: Road and damage conditions after storms
Storms are gone, rivers and creeks are rising
Weigh in on the traffic plan that will last nearly 30 years
UFO spotted over Arizona was 'just so bright'
WATCH LIVE: Funeral for Stephon Clark held in Sacramento
Show More
Former Houston Astro Rusty Staub dies at 73 on opening day
Man who owes $500K in child support vanishes on paddleboard
Fish oil may help pregnant women prevent asthma in babies
Can't make a game? Where you can watch the Astros play ball
'Feges BBQ' debuts in Greenway
More News
Top Video
'Feges BBQ' debuts in Greenway
Harris County deputy arrested on child pornography charges
WATCH LIVE: Funeral for Stephon Clark held in Sacramento
Man who owes $500K in child support vanishes on paddleboard
More Video