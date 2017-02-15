How to pick a contractor for your home

With Houston weather being so erratic, many contractors are canvasing neighborhoods.Residents are beginning to assess their home's damage."It's roughly $10,000," said Peter De La Mora, a resident with roof damage.When dealing with tornado and wind damage to your roof, the experts say the number one rule is not to get desperate."One of the major mistakes people make is they take the first person that comes to their doorstep," said JT with Cornerstone Cowboys.JT told Eyewitness News that picking a contractor too early can hurt you in the long run.He suggests shopping around and getting at least three solid quotes from contractors that come highly recommended."See their credentials, see if they're on Facebook and ask them if they have references," JT said.Plus, he said, make sure the contractor has insurance.Don't be afraid to ask for it. You can even call the insurance company yourself and ask for a copy.Partha Sarathey had damage that was less than a $1,000 and was able to quickly fix it.JT said make sure to cover even the slightest of damage as soon as possible. One missing shingle can cause severe long-term damage.He also suggests to know the year of your roof and know what type of roof you have.