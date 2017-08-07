Live Broadcast
HOME & GARDEN
Do you know your rights? What to know when renting
Helpful tips renters need to know before they sign (KTRK)
KTRK
Monday, August 07, 2017 04:21PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
When going to rent a home or apartment, do you know the rights you have?
Take a look at the video above for things you should know as a tenant.
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
