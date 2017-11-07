STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Clean your Keurig to keep it running smoothly

Keurig coffee drinkers, listen up. If your coffee isn't brewing at its full strength, it might be the buildup.

You'll want to clean the machine. But don't stress. It's quick and easy.

First, disassemble and wash the removable parts with warm soapy water, then put the Keurig back together.

Now, it's time to grab the vinegar to remove that lime and scale buildup.

Simply fill the reservoir halfway with vinegar and half with water then run the machine.

You will run the machine without any k-cups and repeat the process until the reservoir is empty.

Finally, repeat the process using only plain water in the reservoir to remove that vinegar taste.

Keurig recommends cleaning your machine at least every three to six months to prevent build up. And you can eliminate build up by using spring or bottled water to brew your coffee.

