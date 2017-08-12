HOBBIES & INTERESTS

Yoga & Hops: A perfect pairing

There was cat yoga and even goat yoga, but now there rises a new champion, beer yoga.

Cindy Agnew and Angie Currell have found a way to combine our favorite things to create Houston's new favorite craze, Yoga & Hops.

Yoga & Hops provides yoga classes that come with a free beer at local breweries and even Astros games!

Don't worry if your downward dog looks more like a stretching cat, the classes are available to all skill levels.

Agnew and Currell met while studying at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, but developed the idea for Yoga & Hops in Houston.

Both were certified yoga teachers when Currell approach a local brewery to start teaching their classes there and the rest is history.

You can now take Yoga & Hops classes every day of the week at local breweries including 8th Wonder Brewery, Karbach Brewing Co., Saint Arnold Brewery, Platypus Brewing and more.

If beer isn't your thing, than they even host the occasional class at wineries.

You can sign up for classes here.


