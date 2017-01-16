HOUSTON (KTRK) --Some call Heights Cigar Lounge the ultimate man-cave, owner Paul Cassell calls it your den away from home.
Voted "Best Cigar Bar" by the Houston Press, this cool space is an oasis where you can sit back, relax and enjoy your favorite stogie in peace.
RELATED: Got $16M? Live like royalty on this Tomball estate
Part retail, a shop where cigar aficionados can explore the walk in humidor and first-time customers get special help in the art of choosing their first cigar.
And part lounge -with leather recliners and sofas, a fireplace, flat-screen television and large game tables.
"We are trying to earn the privilege of saying that we are the friendliest cigar shop in Houston," says Cassell.