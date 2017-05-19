HOBBIES & INTERESTS

Couple to start Brooklyn Half Marathon as single people, and finish as husband and wife

EMBED </>More Videos

Amy Freeze has the latest details.

By
PROSPECT PARK, Brooklyn --
This weekend at the finish line of the Airbnb Brooklyn Half Marathon, it will actually be a significant start for one couple.

Two runners racing together are about to become partners for life.

For Krissa Cetner and Alexander Salazar, their fairy tale started in Brooklyn after a workout.

"She let me know after a running group at the bar after everyone else had left, it was just her and I, I walked her to the subway, we had a couple of drinks," said Alex.

"I was totally chill, and was like, you know, you and I would be pretty amazing together," said Krissa.

Five years later, they are finishing each other's sentences.

After dozens of races together and countless miles running side by side, Alex and Kris go to the start line to run their 4th Brooklyn Half Marathon as single people - and they will complete the race with much more than a shiny medal.

"We're going to start the race at mile zero as single people, and we're going to run to about mile 6, 6 and a half in the park and finish the race as married people," said Krissa.

He'll be sweating up a storm under his tux-printed-on t-shirt, and she'll have a certain glow as her father runs her up to the spot.

Under the blooming trees just off the course in Prospect Park, friends and family will be waiting for them to say "I do."

Tying the knot will add 15 minutes to their overall finish time as husband and wife, but the fit couple see their wedding as very symbolic of their "happily ever after" plan.

"Marriage is like a marathon, it's not a sprint," said Alex. "There are definitely times when one of us is struggling and we help push the other one along, so we keep each other motivated, keep us in the game, in the race."

"This is my dream, and to marry my best friend in the middle of a race, I couldn't ask for anything more so it is my dream come true," said Krissa.

They are expecting a huge wedding party. After all, more than 20,000 runners crossed the finish line at the Brooklyn Half last year.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
hobbiesrunningmarathonsbrooklyn half marathonNew York
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
PHOTOS: Incredible vintage cars and boats
Boy forges letter from teacher for more video game time
#Lifehack: Unexpected uses for WD-40
New toy exhibit features furless Tickle Me Elmo
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
Mother of 4 arrested in deadly Houston hit-and-run case
Timeline of terror: The Woodlands sex assault cases
3rd sex assault reported at complex in The Woodlands
I-10 reopened after two wrong-way driving incidents
91-year-old killed in hit and run accident in The Heights
Teen volunteers at senior community since he was 2
Heavy storms start over the weekend
Show More
What's happening around town today?
TRAFFIC ALERT: Big weekend closures
Teacher arrested for sexual relationship with student
Amid tragedy, Normani Kordei found healing in Pearland
Freebies, deals and fun events this year at Astros' games
More News
Top Video
Timeline of terror: The Woodlands sex assault cases
TRAFFIC ALERT: Big weekend closures
Amid tragedy, Normani Kordei found healing in Pearland
Mom of bullied boy who hanged self speaks at vigil
More Video