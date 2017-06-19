A 12-year-old North Carolina girl is making history, as the youngest student in the state to graduate from a cosmetology arts program.Aubrianna Lash started doing hair at the tender age of five or six, and after 16 weeks and 300 hours in the classroom, she can now braid, corn-row, crochet and quick weave like an old pro."I'm not great at everything, but practice makes perfect," she said.Her mentor calls her awesome, and Bree, as she's known, doesn't disagree.The seventh grader started her training in February. After attending school during the day, she attended classes for three hours in the evenings and all day on Saturday. She also found time for volunteer work."I have friends and stuff, but I'm more focused on my future and what I want to do for myself," she said.And her dreams don't stop there. She has plans to attend cosmetology school, get an MBA and open her own salon that will bear her name.In a few weeks, she takes the state exam to get her cosmetology license.