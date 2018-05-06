Highway sniper who injured 2 people allegedly idolized Nikolas Cruz

ATLANTA, Georgia (KTRK) --
A sniper who targeted cars on a Georgia highway left behind a "hate-filled" document describing the Parkland high school gunman Nikolas Cruz as a hero, a sheriff said.

The sheriff's office said 26-year-old Rex Harbour fired 17 shots at several cars late Friday evening.

Harbour shot seven cars and injured two people. One person was shot in the hip and the other in the leg.

After a short police chase, authorities say Harbour shot himself and later died.

Investigators went to his home in Snellville and found hand-written notes the sheriff called "disturbing."

"He indicated that he idolized the mass shooter in the Parkland, Florida shooting recently, and called Nicolas Cruz a hero, and that Cruz gave him courage and confidence," the sheriff said.

The Sheriff says Harbours targets were random.

"Didn't specifically deal with one race or ethnicity just hate-filled in targeting pretty much everybody," the sheriff explained.

Investigators also found an arsenal in Harbours car along with two handguns, a bolt action rifle and ammo for the riffle.

When investigators talked to his family, his mother called him well-mannered and quite.

The sheriff says they may never know his exact motivations or intentions, only that he could have caused more bloodshed.

"In this business I've seen too that there's just evil and that may be the answer we find here," the sheriff said.
