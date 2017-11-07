SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (KTRK) --In the days since the horrific church shooting in Sutherland Springs, we are learning more about the victims who tragically lost their lives, including Bob and Shani Corrigan.
Loved ones say they were high school sweethearts.
Shani's sister, Misty Russell, said the couple had three children, five grandchildren and a passion for their church.
"They were both Christian people and that was very important to them. And being of service to the church was very important to them. So serving at that church was a huge part of their life," said Misty Russell, Shani Corrigan's sister.
Russell lives in California but spoke exclusively with Eyewitness News over the phone.
She said she talked with her sister often and they were close.
"She was just silly and funny and always happy," said Russell.
Misty said Bob Corrigan, her brother-in-law, was the worship leader at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, and Shani volunteered there.
"They love the community that they live in. They love the people there. My sister just told me a couple of weeks ago that the people in her church, they all have such good hearts and it's very heartbreaking to know not only did I lose my family but others lost their families and those were their closest friends," said Russell.
Russell has started a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral costs and other expenses for the family.
"I would just like not have to see my nephews bare a huge burden," said Russell.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff