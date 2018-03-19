EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1821001" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Timeline of alleged murder for hire plot charges and case developments.

The man accused of hiring a hitman to kill his ex-girlfriend is heading to trial as jury selection gets underway in his case.Leon Jacob is set to go to trial for his alleged role in the murder-for-hire plot. Well-known Montrose veterinarian Valerie McDaniel jumped to her death weeks after she and Jacob were both arrested for hiring a hitman to kill their exes.Jacob's ex-girlfriend was allegedly supposed to be kidnapped, threatened and killed if she became uncooperative.Jacob is charged with solicitation of capital murder and aggravated kidnapping.In an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News, Jacob said he is not a monster and reveals his life behind bars since the arrest. He has been in jail without bond since March 2017, despite many attempts to requests to be let out.