2nd chance at life: Woman celebrates Christmas with kidney transplant announcement
North Carolina woman celebrates Christmas with kidney transplant announcement. (KTRK)

Through the plethora of material items we often receive during the Christmas holiday, nothing can quite possibly beat a second chance at life.

After 10 years of battling Lupus and three years on dialysis, Tamisha Martin received the gift that she will always remember.

"I got the best surprise/gift of a lifetime," Martin announced on Facebook. "I am so happy and blessed to announce I have a kidney and a transplant date set!"



Martin said her date is set for March 2, 2017.

In the video, Martin's family and friends surrounded her during the announcement on Christmas Day.

"Oh my God!" shouted Martin, who quickly fell to her knees in tears.

She said if her testimony can influence one person: mission accomplished.

"The battle is not completely over but we are almost there!" she added on Facebook. "Giving God the Glory! Please continue to pray for Megan and myself!
