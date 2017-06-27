HEALTH & FITNESS

Walgreens offering free HIV/STD testing June 27-29

Select Walgreens locations offer free HIV/STD testing.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Tuesday is National HIV Testing Day and select Walgreens locations are offering free testing for HIV and STDs.

According to the CDC, Houston ranked number twelve in the nation for having a high HIV rate.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will be joined by other city and health leaders Tuesday morning to encourage all Houston residents to get tested.

Walgreens is teaming up with Greater Than AIDS to provide the free testing at more than 220 locations around the country.

The free testing will be available from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. June 27, 28 and 29.

