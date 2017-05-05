HEALTH & FITNESS

Republican bill to replace Obamacare: What you need to know

EMBED </>More News Videos

The House narrowly passed the Republican-prized bill that would repeal Obamacare on Thursday.

By ABC7.com staff
WASHINGTON --
The House narrowly passed the Republican-prized bill that would repeal and replace Obamacare.

The bill, named the American Health Care Act, still has to pass through the Senate, where major changes were expected to be made.

Here's what you need to know about the current bill:

- The bill would eliminate tax penalties the Affordable Care Act put on people who don't buy coverage.

- It would erase tax increases Obamacare put on higher-earning people and the health industry.

- It would retain the ACA's requirement that family policies cover grown children until age 26.

- The bill would cut Medicaid program for some low-income people and would allow states to impose work requirements on Medicaid recipients.

- It would block federal payments to Planned Parenthood for a year.

- The bill would transform Obamacare subsidies for millions buying insurance - largely based on people's incomes and premium costs - into tax credits that rise with consumers' ages.

- It would allow insurers to charge older people up to five times as much as younger.

- It would allow states to get federal waivers, freeing insurers from other Affordable Care Act coverage requirements.

- The bill would set aside more than $130 billion for high-risk pools, aimed at helping seriously ill people pay expensive premiums.

- It would allow states to permit insurers to charge more for pre-existing conditions.

- It would prohibit insurers from imposing lifetime or annual limits on coverage.

- The bill would establish "patient and state stability fund" to help states service low-income Americans.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
healthhealth carepoliticsPresident Donald Trumppaul ryanrepublicansdemocratshealth insuranceinsuranceWashington DC
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
SMILE: New 15 minute vision correction procedure
Low student test scores may be sign of concussion
LAPD officer in desperate need of Filipino bone marrow match
HISD student receives new heart
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Family claims deputies responsible for man's death
Sections of I-45 to be closed over the weekend
Rockets look to take 2-1 lead over Spurs tonight
Subway murder suspect surrenders to police
The Subway teen murder case: A timeline
Major crash causes big mess on Eastex Fwy at N. Loop
Texas officer faces murder charge in teen's death
Show More
Hubble takes you where no one has gone before
San Bernardino victims' families sue social media giants
iPhone calculator backspace trick is blowing people's minds
Nearly 400 dead and injured birds found in Galveston
Man claims neighbor stole his land
More News
Top Video
Subway murder suspect surrenders to police
Hubble takes you where no one has gone before
Home features Spurs-themed basketball court
For $5,000, you can buy the world's fanciest toilet
More Video