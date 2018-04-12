HEALTH & FITNESS

Vaccine could potentially 'turn off' peanut allergies in mice: Study

EMBED </>More Videos

A vaccine decades in the making suppressed an allergic reaction in mice exposed to peanuts, according to a new study. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)

Danny Clemens
ANN ARBOR, Mich. --
Scientists are investigating an experimental vaccine that appeared to "turn off" a peanut allergy in mice, according to a new study.

Scientists from the Mary H. Weiser Food Allergy Center at the University of Michigan investigated the effects of a nasal spray that was administered to lab mice three times over the course of as many months.

Researchers said the vaccine, which has been in development for nearly two decades, altered how immune cells in mice with allergies responded to the presence of peanuts, leading to "significant reductions in allergic hypersensitivity."

"By redirecting the immune responses, our vaccine not only suppresses the response but prevents the activation of cells that would initiate allergic reactions," study lead author Dr. Jessica O'Konek said in a news release.

The vaccine was tested up to two weeks after the final dose was administered.

O'Konek and other study authors say they hope to continue their research by investigating the physiological mechanisms that suppress food allergies. They also hope to determine how to make the vaccine last longer and potentially hold a clinical trial to test the vaccine in humans.

The research is published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthsciencepeanut allergyallergiestrialstudy
HEALTH & FITNESS
Report names states with highest life expectancy
Mariah Carey goes public with bipolar disorder battle
Meet the 112-year-old named oldest living man in the world
FREE FITNESS: Try these apps to up your workout game
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
WATCH: Multiple houses on fire in NW Harris Co.
Car taken from mansion recovered after home invasion
Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell turns himself in on fraud charges
HPD arrests 122 sex trade suspects so far in 2018
13-year-old accused in fatal shooting no longer on the run
4 dead, including baby, in multi-state incest case
Prisoner on the run for 36 years captured in Houston
'Jerry Springer' producer arrested, accused of sister's 2015 death
Show More
Man accused of drugging and raping girl as she slept
5 students injured in school bus accident
Ex-Texas congressman Steve Stockman convicted of fraud
Mom gets 4 years for leaving newborn covered in ants
Get ready for another Houston area waterpark to open!
More News