Texas Children's receives $50,000 donation from ABC13 viewer

Texas Children's Hospital received a $50,000 donation from an ABC13 viewer. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Riley Mika seems like your typical 12-year-old. But years ago, life was anything but ordinary.

"I remember going to the hospital, and everybody was there," Riley told ABC13.

She was only 3 when she was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

"She was diagnosed, and our life changed," Riley's mother Kari said.

For nearly two and a half years, Riley went to Texas Children's Hospital for treatments.

"It's tough seeing your daughter go through all that," Kari said. "But it's just being a parent, it's something you just have to step up and be there and get her the best care you can."

Riley remained strong and eventually won her battle against the disease. Her mother says she appreciates everything Texas Children's did, but someone else is thankful too.

"They watched Riley grow up and saw everything she went through, so they knew this was something they knew they wanted to do," Kari said.

After a family friend saw a story about ABC13's partnership with the hospital, they wanted to do something in a big way.

"So they're donating $50,000 to Texas Children's," Kari said.

Brena Baumann-Gonzalez with Texas Children's said, "Our patient population is growing, and we need to be there to accommodate these children."

This sizable donation will help the hospital system continue to grow, to meet the needs of its youngest patients.

"We are so grateful for this family in Brenham, that would reach out to Texas Children's and support this wonderful child Riley and her battle with Leukemia, and we're so delighted that Riley's doing well," Baumann-Gonzalez explained.

So who is this family friend that stepped up with such a generous donation? You will never know. We're told they wanted to remain anonymous, saying the spotlight should be on the hospital so it can continue to help the patients like Riley.

"It means a lot that they would do this in Riley's honor... that they would think of her the way that she's one of their own, just like we do, so it really means a lot," Kari said.

Related Topics:
healthTexas Childrens Hospitalchildren's healthPromiseABC13Houston
