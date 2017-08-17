TEXAS NEWS

Lumberton HS football player at center of medical mystery

Juan Travino was at practice last week when he suddenly collapsed. (KTRK)

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Texas high school football player has been unconscious for nearly a week after collapsing during practice, and doctors in Galveston are trying to figure out why.

Juan Trevino plays football for Lumberton High School, just north of Beaumont.

Family tells Eyewitness News he was at practice last Friday when he passed out.

Trevino was flown to Galveston and immediately underwent brain surgery.

But as of tonight, doctors are still running tests to figure out what went wrong.

Family said Trevino is stable but has not awakened since he was rushed to the hospital.

