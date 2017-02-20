HEALTH & FITNESS

Super model Christie Brinkley shares how she makes 63 look so good

Model Christie Brinkley is in her 60s, but you definitely couldn't tell. She shares how she does it. (KTRK)

Houston had a super model invasion.

Sports Illustrated magazine held their Vibes Festival promoting the 2017 Swimsuit Edition right here in our city, and the model grabbing the most attention was Christie Brinkley.

Brinkley donned the cover of Sports Illustrated three years in a row back in the 70s and 80s. She was in her mid 20s then. Now, at 63, Christie Brinkley still has what it takes, and what it takes is discipline.

"I am a lifelong vegetarian, and also my daughters have been raised as vegetarians, and I also believe in organic food and avoiding all those chemicals, and I really do think that plays a part in your feeling great. When you feel great, you look great," said Brinkley.

Next, she recommends take care of your skin.

"I do have my own Christie Brinkley Authentic Skincare, and I really do use it," adds Brinkley.

The products include proprietary bio-copper complex to help smooth and repair the skin. One product runs around $80 bucks, but she has monthly auto delivery memberships that cost around $40 a month.

Finally, "It's all about attitude. You can be the most perfect picture, but if you're grumpy, if you have a negative attitude, that's what's going to show through," said Brinkley.
