Study suggests Tylenol not safe for pregnant women
A new study says Tylenol may affect your child's reproductive system. (KTRK)

Tylenol has been considered one of the safest painkillers for pregnant women, but a new study says it may affect your child's reproductive system.

In a study from the University of Edinburgh, researchers gave pregnant mice the pain medicine 3 times a day for one week.

The female offspring were born with fewer eggs due to smaller ovaries. The males showed signs of infertility. The good news is that there were no effects when mom was given a single dose of pain medicine.
