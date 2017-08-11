HEALTH & FITNESS

Study: Marijuana smokers have greater risk of death from high blood pressure

EMBED </>More Videos

A just-released study found that people who smoke pot have a three times greater risk of dying from hypertension or high blood pressure. (KABC)

A just-released study found that people who smoke pot have a three times greater risk of dying from hypertension or high blood pressure.

That's compared to people who have never used marijuana.

The study was published in the European Journal of Preventative Cardiology.

Researchers examined 1,200 people for six years. They found death rates from high blood pressure were associated with people who reported using pot.

Researchers said we already knew THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, can cause serious side effects like increased heart rate, but this is the first study that looked at the long-term effects.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
healthstudymarijuanasmoking
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Government issues new safety alert on fidget spinners
Free heart screenings for student athletes this weekend
City performs 'deep clean' of homeless camp
Mother issues warning after toddler bitten by spider
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Abandoned newborn had ripped cord, health issues
Deputies kill suspect who shot at them from apartment
Baby strangled on improperly secured carrier seat strap
Everything you need to know about viral app Sarahah
Heat advisory issued for Friday
Ezekiel Elliott suspended for alleged domestic violence
Tibetan monks creating colorful sand mandala
Dad fighting wrongful child support begins 165-mile walk
Show More
CRAZY VIDEO: Car plunges 7 stories to ground
Google Doodle celebrates birth of hip-hop
Candy crash: Train slams into big rig filled with treats
Trump warns N. Korea that US is 'locked and loaded'
How to save during Sales Tax Holiday weekend
More News
Top Video
Everything you need to know about viral app Sarahah
Capturing the eclipse pro tips
Ezekiel Elliott suspended for alleged domestic violence
Candy crash: Train slams into big rig filled with treats
More Video