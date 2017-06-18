Coconut oil is commonly sold as a healthier alternative to other oils, but according to the American Heart Association its just as unhealthy as beef drippings and butter.
According to the study, coconut oil is made up of about 82% saturated fat - far greater than most other oils.
It's worth pointing out that not all saturated fats are bad for you but ultimately, they do help build up plaque in the arteries which can lead to heart disease.
Olive oil and vegetable oil may be better options.
One benefit the study did point out about coconut oil is that it's good for external use.
The lead author for the study, Frank Sacks, said, "You can put it on your body, but don't put it in your body."
