HEALTH & FITNESS

American Heart Association warns against coconut oil

EMBED </>More Videos

The American Heart Association is recommending people to stay away from ingesting coconut oil. (KTRK)

A new study has found that coconut oil may not be healthy after all.

Coconut oil is commonly sold as a healthier alternative to other oils, but according to the American Heart Association its just as unhealthy as beef drippings and butter.

According to the study, coconut oil is made up of about 82% saturated fat - far greater than most other oils.

It's worth pointing out that not all saturated fats are bad for you but ultimately, they do help build up plaque in the arteries which can lead to heart disease.

Olive oil and vegetable oil may be better options.

One benefit the study did point out about coconut oil is that it's good for external use.

The lead author for the study, Frank Sacks, said, "You can put it on your body, but don't put it in your body."
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
healthheart diseaseoilstaying healthyhealthy recipes
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Study: Lead detected in baby food samples
New deadly laundry pod danger
Local health org retracts claim of 6 Zika cases
6 pregnant women test positive for Zika in Harris Co.
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Brothers arrested after hostage standoff
Father's Day deals
Navy: Bodies of missing sailors found aboard USS Fitzgerald
Reports: Beyonce and Jay Z's twins have arrived
Ex-dominatrix fights to keep her job as NJ police officer
Best places to dine on Father's Day around Houston
Get out and explore Houston at one of these fun events
Show More
90% chance of tropical activity in the Gulf this week
Picking the perfect beer for Father's Day
PHOTOS: Astros win big over Red Sox
Afghan soldier wounds 7 US soldiers in insider attack
Dads winning the parenting game
More News
Top Video
3 people hospitalized after Gulf Freeway wreck
Stephen Furst, Flounder in 'Animal House,' dies at 63
Students remember coach killed in wrong-way accident
PHOTOS: Summer of Love turns 50
More Video