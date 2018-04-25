HEALTH & FITNESS

Study: Caffeine during pregnancy could lead to child obesity

EMBED </>More Videos

High caffeine linked to child weight gain. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on April 24, 2018. (WPVI)

Pregnant women are told to limit coffee to one cup a day, but new research says even that is a problem.

A study says that one cup could put the unborn baby on a path to obesity.

Researchers in Norway studied 50,000 pregnant women over 11 years.

They found exposure to any caffeine level while in the womb was associated with a heightened risk of the child being overweight by age 3 and 5.

As with all medical decisions, if you are pregnant and wondering what to do now about coffee or other drinks with caffeine, consult with your doctor.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckpregnant womanpregnancycoffeechildren's health
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Ice pops recalled over listeria fears
Timeline of George H.W. Bush's recent medical issues
New medical research center to bring 30,000 new jobs
Dry and secondary drowning: Hidden threats
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
8th graders killed in possible racing crash in SW Houston
'I wasn't moving' Mom dragged after chaos erupts at HISD meeting
Woman says serial predator exposed himself to her twice
Man arrested after 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee shot
"Fake" valet driver steals car in downtown Houston
Walmart goes hi-tech to save you time and money
Saint Arnold Brewery hiring for its new beer garden and restaurant
One Minute Weather: Warm day in Houston, cool front tonight
Show More
VIDEO: Dog attacks woman in subway spta
2018 NFL Draft: What the Houston Texans need to bounce back
Barbara Bush honored with student-led vigil at Texas A&M
Houston Astros weather Ohtani but lose to Angels, 8-7
Dad says he turned in son after he confessed to burglarizing 250 cars
More News