Stranger gives Vietnam veteran her kidney

A Vietnam veteran is grateful to a South Carolina woman for donating a kidney to him (KTRK)

CHARLESTON, South Carolina (KTRK) --
A man and woman in South Carolina developed a very special bond as the result of an organ donation.
Bianca Gadsden Powell gave Frank Ancrum a kidney. Ancrum is a Vietnam veteran and needed the new kidney because of exposure to Agent Orange during his tour of duty.

"The first thing I said was, 'Thank you, Jesus,' because I was just so excited," Ancrum told WCIV-TV.

After the transplant, both donor and recipient are doing well. Ancrum, 69, volunteers his time at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center. Powell is a medical instrument technician.

Eight months after their bond began, Ancrum is very thankful to Powell for her donation.

"I just want to say thank you for being so sweet and giving me the gift of life," he said. "I'm going to take care of it."
